HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $22.46

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $23.12. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $109,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

