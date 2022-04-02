Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

