Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

