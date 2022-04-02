Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,891 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after buying an additional 1,174,850 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pure Storage by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 96,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

