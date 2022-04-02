Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $46.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

