Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.02) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

SNN opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.