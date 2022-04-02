Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

