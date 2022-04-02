Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of HIBB opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market cap of $557.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

