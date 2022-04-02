Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HPE. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after buying an additional 484,951 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

