Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

HCCI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,163 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 460.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

