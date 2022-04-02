Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Price Target Lowered to €75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HENKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

HENKY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

