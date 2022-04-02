Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Given New €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €20.00 ($21.98) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($20.55) to €19.40 ($21.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

HLTOY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

