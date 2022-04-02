HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 0.7%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $33.60. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLLGY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLLGY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.