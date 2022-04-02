Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Investment analysts at Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.13. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.