Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,413. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.93.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

