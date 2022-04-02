Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the February 28th total of 118,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Triangle stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22. Healthcare Triangle has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.35.

Healthcare Triangle Inc is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

