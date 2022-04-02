Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Sells £5,046.40 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Chris Payne sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total value of £5,046.40 ($6,610.43).

Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.98) on Friday. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 538 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £324.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 26.30 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a yield of 7.62%. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

