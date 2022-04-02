Head-To-Head Survey: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) vs. Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 1.43 -$62.30 million ($1,528.72) -0.02 Virtus Investment Partners $979.23 million 1.84 $208.13 million $26.05 9.20

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtus Investment Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -716.28% -162.46% Virtus Investment Partners 21.25% 36.02% 7.60%

Risk & Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.34, meaning that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $387.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

