Head-To-Head Review: Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) versus UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and UDR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 27.44 $128.24 million $0.80 96.63 UDR $1.29 billion 14.54 $150.02 million $0.48 122.88

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Rexford Industrial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 28.36% 3.16% 2.20% UDR 11.62% 4.50% 1.36%

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 157.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR pays out 302.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. UDR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 0 4 0 3.00 UDR 0 4 8 0 2.67

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $78.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.23%. UDR has a consensus target price of $60.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of UDR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UDR beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About UDR (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

