Head-To-Head Comparison: Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.1% of Loyalty Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.55 -$2.34 million N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare $331.26 million 0.45 -$79.06 million ($3.40) -1.71

Loyalty Ventures has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Loyalty Ventures and Tabula Rasa HealthCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 5 2 0 2.29

Loyalty Ventures currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.83%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus target price of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 169.54%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Loyalty Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures N/A N/A N/A Tabula Rasa HealthCare -23.86% -61.87% -8.71%

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc. is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc. is based in DALLAS.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

