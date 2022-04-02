HC Wainwright Cuts Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Price Target to $1.50

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 156.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

