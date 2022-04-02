Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $23,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,620 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $487.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $265.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

