Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 11,775,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,067,000 after buying an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,691,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,502,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.84. 5,502,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

