Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

HALO traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 1,121,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.31. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

