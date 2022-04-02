Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 8,516 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 4.5% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,829 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.