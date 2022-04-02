Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Haemonetics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

