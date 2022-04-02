Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.
Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $63.85 on Thursday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,239 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after purchasing an additional 96,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Haemonetics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.
About Haemonetics (Get Rating)
Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.
