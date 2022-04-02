H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.28.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

