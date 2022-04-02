GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.23.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GXO traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,894. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
