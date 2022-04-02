GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $555,000 in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 368,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,465. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

