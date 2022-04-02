GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

