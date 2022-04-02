GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 60,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 224,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,773,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,292,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $86.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.