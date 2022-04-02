Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 261 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 259 ($3.39), with a volume of 4770250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.50 ($3.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.86) target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 310 ($4.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market cap of £520.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 220.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 203.62.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

