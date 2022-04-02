Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $589.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $581.55 million. Guess? posted sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on GES. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Guess? from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Guess? stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Guess? has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

