Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.
GCAAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
