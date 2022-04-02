Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Stock Price Up 11.8%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) shares rose 11.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.15. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

GCAAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.