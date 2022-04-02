Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $29.98

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $28.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.