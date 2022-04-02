Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.20.

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $227.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $165.48 and a 1-year high of $230.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.55.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 18.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

