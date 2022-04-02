Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,978. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $102.41 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

