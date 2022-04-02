Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PAC. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,978. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

