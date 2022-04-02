Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 54,651 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.