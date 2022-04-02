Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 504,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $572.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after purchasing an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

