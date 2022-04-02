Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $164.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.17. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

