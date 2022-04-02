Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Atlassian by 5.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

TEAM stock traded up $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.75. 1,678,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $207.83 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.