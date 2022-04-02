Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $2,588,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

