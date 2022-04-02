Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,267. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.