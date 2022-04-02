Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,382,000 after acquiring an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 102.6% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 88,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 23.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.91. 986,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,605. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average is $78.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

