Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.73. 1,477,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.03. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

