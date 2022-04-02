Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 60 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $6.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,084.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,087,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,945,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $900.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,921 shares of company stock valued at $62,411,803. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

