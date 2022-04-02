Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 165,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $2,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CWEN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.46. 581,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 315.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

