Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMRN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. 2,818,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,628. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $128,517.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,522 shares of company stock worth $3,604,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

