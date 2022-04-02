Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FLGT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.53. 250,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,451. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

