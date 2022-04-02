Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 435 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after buying an additional 599,507 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,619,000 after buying an additional 587,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,953,000 after buying an additional 553,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,792,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,012. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

